Lucedale man facing 9 charges of sexual acts involving a minor

A Lucedale man is facing nine charges involving sexual acts with a minor.

Jefferson Lee Jordan, 41, is charged with six counts of molestation, which is touching a child for lustful purposes. He is also charged with three counts of sexual battery of a child under the age of 14. It's unclear whether there was more than one victim or not.

On Wednesday, Jordan was arrested by sheriff's deputies and had his initial appearance in George County Justice Court in front of Hon. Jessie Underwood. The judge set a bond of $600,000 for Jordan and he was taken to George County Regional Correctional Facility.

Because the alleged crimes involve children and since this is still an ongoing investigation, few details will be released. That includes a mug shot of the suspect.

Anyone with information about these charges or any other crime is asked to contact George County Sheriff's Office at 601-947-4811 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

