Woman says man waved gun at her in road rage incident

Biloxi Police said a report of road rage ended with officers questioning a man who showed a gun to another driver on Pass Road Thursday morning. No shots were fired.

Maj. Chris DeBack said a woman called authorities saying there was an elderly man angry about something who picked up his gun and waved it at her. The incident happened while both were driving west near Big Lake Road.

Officers stopped the man a few blocks away near the intersection of Pass Road and Eisenhower Drive. DeBack said misdemeanor charges could be filed if the woman who called police signs a complaint. DeBack explained in order for an officer to file a misdemeanor charge, the officer would have to witness the violation; if not, the complainant must sign the charges.

