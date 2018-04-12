Jackson County scores "hole in one" with golf course upgrades

It's a "hole in one" for a Jackson County golf course that has been in need of an updated facility for years now.

Whispering Pines Golf Course is enjoying a brand new clubhouse and some major upgrades to the grounds. The Hurley golf course celebrated the updates Thursday morning by showing off the new building, which replaces the decades-old clubhouse that sat on the grounds before.

Whispering Pines first broke ground on the new clubhouse on April 6, 2017. Now, just one year later, the new building provides a state-of-the-art club for the golfers to enjoy. Featuring a modern kitchen, an updated pro shop, and 3,417 square feet for club members to enjoy everything the golf course has to offer.

"It’s just inviting. It’s not just the shack sitting there in the parking lot anymore," said Jason Thornton. "It’s a beautiful facility and it fits well with the golf course and the condition of the golf course and the surrounding area with the park."

Jackson County’s pretty stoked about the brand new $1.2 million clubhouse at Whispering Pines Golf Course. I’ll bring you to the ribbon cutting on @WLOX pic.twitter.com/izpxTzLrCU — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) April 12, 2018

The $1.2 million project also includes improvements to the grounds, which include a new parking lot. Another update that's on par with golfing standards is the new practice green and the driving range tee area, which were also included in the project price.

Since 2003, Jackson County has put more than $800,000 into improving the 18-hole, 72 par course. Whispering Pines is owned and operated by Jackson County and features more affordable rates than most private clubs.

"It will be busy. It will attract people. Word will get out," said Matt Barbour. "You’ll have a lot of golfers who haven’t come over here before try it and they will be repeat."

"This is unbelievable!" exclaimed Felice Lomangino. "I would never guessed that they would put something this nice out here. This is nice."

The ribbon cutting concluded with a ceremonial first drive by officials who agree with those who golf here that the improvements are certainly a hole in one.

Whispering Pines opens at 7 a.m. Thursday through Tuesday and at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. The course offers military discounts and twilights specials.

