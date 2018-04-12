Faulty stove causes gas leak at D'Iberville Elementary

Cafeteria workers at D'Iberville Elementary are being checked by first responders after a gas leak caused by a stove Thursday morning. (Source: WLOX)

A gas leak at D'Iberville Elementary Thursday morning led to some scary moments for some workers in the cafeteria.

Authorities say a stove burner malfunctioned, sending the fumes throughout the cafeteria. Several cafeteria workers complained of headaches, said D'Iberville Fire Chief Gerald Smith. Those workers were being checked out by medics. The cafeteria was evacuated while firefighters searched for the source of the fumes.

Smith said no students were in the cafeteria at the time.

