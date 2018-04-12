Faulty stove causes gas leak at D'Iberville Elementary

A Lucedale man is facing nine charges involving sexual acts with a minor.More >>
Biloxi Police said a report of road rage ended with officers questioning a man who showed a gun to another driver on Pass Road Thursday morning.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
It's a "hole in one" for a Jackson County golf course that has been in need of an updated facility for years now.More >>
Scary moments at D’Iberville Elementary School Thursday morning when a stove burner apparently malfunction sending gas fumes through the cafeteria.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...More >>
James Osgood was convicted of murdering, raping and torturing Tracy Brown eight years ago.More >>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
Champs said she thought she was just taking a photo with her children. She said she didn’t send the photo to anyone, and she credits her story's reach to God.More >>
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.More >>
