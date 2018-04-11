Walter Gaudin, "Mayor of Cat Island", dies at 67

Walter Joseph Gaudin, the "Mayor of Cat Island", passed away on April 8, 2018 at 67 years old.

Gaudin was born on February 16, 1951 in New Orleans. He proudly served as the caretaker and host to Cat Island visitors for 18 years. He affectionately referred to it as his piece of paradise.

“If heaven's any better than this, I can't wait to get there,” Gaudin declared.

His love for Cat Island was unquestionable. In 2015, when a fire burned up nearly 25 acres of marsh and wood, he and another homeowner fought to keep the flames from spreading until firefighters on the Coast were able to take over.

Friends and family say he was a well-known volunteer and helping hand to those who needed help in the community. He enjoyed hobbies like fishing, cooking, and exploring the other barrier islands.

For the full obituary, visit here.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.