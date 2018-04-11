Inmate escapes from community work center

Authorities are searching for Kevin G. Rush, 37, after the inmate escaped a work detail in Macon Wednesday afternoon. (Photo source: MDOC)

Authorities are searching for Kevin G. Rush, 37 after the inmate escaped a work detail in Macon Wednesday afternoon. Officials say Rush did not return with his work crew from his assigned detail.

The inmate is serving a 10-year sentence for residential and vehicle burglaries in Lowndes County. He was sentenced November 16, 2016.

Police describe him as a 5’10 male weighing 208 pounds.

Anyone who sees Rush or knows his location is urged to contact the MDOC 662-745-6611 or your nearest law enforcement office.

