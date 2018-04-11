Problems rise after residents request Spring Break traffic passes

Many residents are still worried about the potential traffic problems ahead of this year’s Spring Break Weekend in Biloxi. In an effort to combat residents’ concern, city officials handed out passes to residents who live near the Coliseum.

Biloxi Public Affairs Manager Vincent Creel said, “Last year there was a plan where people who live immediately West of the Coliseum were given some passes so that they could go through the North parking lot of the Coliseum. So, it really worked out well.”

However, problems arose when city officials said everyone started asking for passes.

“We apologize for any confusion that may have been caused by talk of passes, but it’s primarily just for these people who are right here at Grounds Zero for Spring Break,” Creel said.

Outside of the passes, the city created a traffic plan that limits traffic to one lane east and westbound so emergency vehicles can travel around the weekend traffic.

“We must keep one lane open for emergency vehicles. There’s no way around that. We have to respond when anybody, whether it’s something at spring break or something at somebody’s house, needs help,” Creel said.

Officials say the passes will allow those residents access to certain streets and roadways that may be blocked off to other motorists, but the passes are only for residents who live west of the Coliseum.

