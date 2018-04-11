Biloxi and Gulfport Chambers of Commerce give scholarships to excelling students

Bright minds on the coast earned some well-deserved recognition on Wednesday, April 11.

The Gulfport and Biloxi chambers of commerce held their annual Excellence in Education Awards Ceremony.

The chambers awarded $14,500 in scholarship money to 22 graduating students to help them further their education. Educators also received special recognition.

Rachael Seymour, the director of the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce explained, "We want to impress upon them please come back here after you get your college degree. We want you to come back and invest in the Coast. We're investing in you and we want you to come back and invest in the Coast future and build it and continue the legacy that we're trying to build now."

Students were selected through an application process. Chamber directors call the awards an investment.

Biloxi Chamber of Commerce’s scholarship recipients are Krono Barnes, Rose Fitzhugh, Christina Folgosi, Emily Fontan, Christopher Frey, Caleb Hendricks, Hannah Kennedy, Brodie King, Nicholas Leitenberger, Spencer Lyman, Cecelia Powell, Christopher Smith, Richard Springer, Tyler Thibert and Chanterria Veal. Gulfport Chamber of Commerce’s scholarship recipients are Isabel Strickler, Christopher Bruni, Griffin McGwire, Logan Battaglia, Ansley Thomas, Emily Wright and Cameron Bellew.

Kimberly Robins of Biloxi High School and Jennifer Anderson of Bel Aire Elementary in Gulfport were given Educator of the Year Awards.

