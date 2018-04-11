Road widening project gets underway on Martin Bluff Road

Martin Bluff Road widening project will cost up to $12 million to complete. (Photo Source: WLOX)

After years at a stalemate, construction finally got underway this week on Martin Bluff Road in Gautier.

People who live in the area say they're excited for the project, despite the construction that's taking place.

Nineteen homes are being demolished this week. The widening project includes three lanes, a six foot sidewalk, lighting and a play area.

However, construction has been stalled for years as the city waited for the contracts to be approved by the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Work is underway in the area south of I-10, from Gautier-Vancleave Road to Martin Bluff Elementary. Talley Contracting is handling the job. Mayor Phil Torjusen said he expects the demo and slab removal to take about a month.

The estimated cost for the project is just under $12 million. That money is coming from grants. City officials confirmed at this point, they're under budget.

The entire project is expected to take 18 months.

