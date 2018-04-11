Harrison County schools switch to healthier ways to cook foods

Over Spring Break, the district installed the last set of combination ovens. These new ovens are replacing the cafeteria’s deep-fat fryers. (Photo source: HCSD)

Cafeterias in the Harrison County School District are replacing their deep fat fryers for healthier cooking equipment to provide students with healthier foods. (Photo source: HCSD)

Cafeterias in the Harrison County School District are replacing their deep fat fryers with healthier cooking equipment to provide students with healthier foods. Over Spring Break, the district installed the last set of combination ovens.

These new ovens are replacing the cafeteria’s deep-fat fryers. School board officials say the new ovens can run 24/7 with a pre-loaded hard drive of recipes that increase the flavor, moisture, and texture of the food while reducing calories and fat grams.

On Thursday, the cafeteria staff at North Gulfport Middle School will be trained on how to use the new equipment by a corporate chef of Rational, the new ovens’ manufacturer. Funding for the combination ovens was provided by a grant from the Bower Foundation of Mississippi.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.