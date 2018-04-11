FIRST ALERT: Tornado warning canceled for Jackson County

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for south Mississippi. The WLOX Weather Team is monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms that will bring the risk for heavy rain, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes.More >>
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for south Mississippi. The WLOX Weather Team is monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms that will bring the risk for heavy rain, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes.More >>
Spring Break Weekend is here. WLOX will keep viewers updated with the latest traffic alerts.More >>
Spring Break Weekend is here. WLOX will keep viewers updated with the latest traffic alerts.More >>
A tornado has reportedly touched down on the corner of Lemoyne Blvd and McCann Road in Biloxi Saturday around 6:30 p.m.More >>
A tornado has reportedly touched down on the corner of Lemoyne Blvd and McCann Road in Biloxi Saturday around 6:30 p.m.More >>
After heavy rainfall and severe weather in Harrison County Saturday, flooding has been reported on Dedeaux Road.More >>
After heavy rainfall and severe weather in Harrison County Saturday, flooding has been reported on Dedeaux Road.More >>
City officials have closed several roadways because of severe weather on the Coast.More >>
City officials have closed several roadways because of severe weather on the Coast.More >>
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said Saturday strikes would increase Syria's resolve to "fight and crush terrorism in every inch" of the country.More >>
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said Saturday strikes would increase Syria's resolve to "fight and crush terrorism in every inch" of the country.More >>
Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.More >>
Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
A mishap at a plane pull charity fundraiser event on the USS Yorktown's flight deck gave viewers more than they expected.More >>
A mishap at a plane pull charity fundraiser event on the USS Yorktown's flight deck gave viewers more than they expected.More >>