FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms likely Saturday afternoon

The WLOX First Alert Weather team has issued an Alert Day for Saturday as the threat of strong to severe storms in the afternoon becomes more likely.

What time will the weather move in?

Storms can start moving in as early as 10 a.m. and are expected to continue through midnight.

What areas will be affected?

Pearl River County

Hancock County

Harrison County

Jackson County

George County

An "Alert Day" is in place for South MIssissippi today due to the threat for severe weather. Turn on @WLOX Good Morning Mississippi Weekend for the latest update to the forecast. #mswx pic.twitter.com/bOjIFDNwRv — Andrew Blake Wilson (@AndrewWilsonWX) April 14, 2018

What are the main threats to be worried about?

Flooding

Damaging wind

Hail

Tornadoes

Sand on the roadway

The main threats to South Mississippi will be flooding and damaging winds because wind is expected to pick up as the storms move through. The tornado potential may be low to medium, but it cannot be ruled out.

Flooding will be an additional threat, with most of South Mississippi seeing between two to four inches of rain within a 12 hour period. Some isolated areas and areas that typically flood may see even more rain than that.

Another large threat to the Gulf Coast will be sand on the highways. There is a high chance that a large amount of sand will be blown onto the roadway as the winds pick up out of the south ahead of the storms. This is particularly concerning due to a large number of people in town for spring break, which includes many motorcyclists. Drivers are advised to use caution in areas where sand is a concern.

How can I stay safe and up-to-date with the latest on the weather?

Stay weather aware. Keep up with the latest updates by downloading the WLOX Weather app. The WLOX First Alert Weather Team will be sending out updates and any information that you need to know.

With all modes of severe weather possible tomorrow including flash flooding here is some quick information to understand each hazard. #LAwx #MSwx pic.twitter.com/M4xTVrxJY4 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) April 14, 2018

