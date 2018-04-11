FIRST ALERT: Storms likely to impact outdoor activities this wee - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

FIRST ALERT: Storms likely to impact outdoor activities this weekend

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

We are in a trend of nice weather through Friday, but by Saturday we are looking at a threat for storms and heavy rainfall, which has lead the WLOX First Alert Weather Team to issue an "Alert Day" for Saturday.

The timing of the storms looks to be for Saturday afternoon and into Saturday evening, which would bring problems to those who have outdoor plans this weekend.

As of Wednesday afternoon, it is looking like we could also have a threat for severe weather with these storms, with the main risk being damaging winds, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out either.

We will also be tracking the risk of isolated flooding as most of the area will pick up 1-3 inches of rainfall and some spots could see over 3 inches of rain.

Be sure to have a plan in place to bring outdoor activities inside due to the risk of strong storms and heavy rainfall.

Know that the forecast can change from now until Saturday and that you can get the latest update to the forecast on WLOX and here on WLOX.com.

