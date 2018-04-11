FIRST ALERT: Storms likely to impact outdoor activities this weekend

We are in a trend of nice weather through Friday, but by Saturday we are looking at a threat for storms and heavy rainfall that has lead the WLOX First Alert Weather Team to issue an "Alert Day" for Saturday.More >>
You can see Venus and Jupiter in the night sky. Then in the morning, before sunrise, you can spot Saturn, Jupiter and Mars. Then, on April 22, the Lyrid Meteor Shower peaks with 20 bright meteors per hour visible to the eye.More >>
The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a strong line of storms this morning.More >>
Downpours and lightning could arrive early Saturday morning, possibly before sunrise. And up to one inch of rainfall will be possible throughout the day on Saturday.More >>
South Mississippi's Tuesday overnight severe weather threat level is low, according to a Tuesday forecast.More >>
