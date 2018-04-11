FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threats in South Mississippi

Spring Break Weekend is here. WLOX will keep viewers updated with the latest traffic alerts.More >>
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for south Mississippi. The WLOX Weather Team is monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms that will bring the risk for heavy rain, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes.More >>
Jackson County NAACP president Curley Clark is calling dozens of racist flyers distributed in Ocean Springs early Friday a "personal death threat" after the flyers referenced him by name.More >>
Spring breakers from across the country rolled into South Mississippi Friday, ready to kick off a weekend of fun on the beach. As the sun set, the party on Highway 90 got underway, with people dancing and snapping pictures and enjoying their holiday.More >>
Some residents woke up Friday morning to find flyers addressed to the "white people of Ocean Springs" littered across their yards and vehicles.More >>
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said Saturday strikes would increase Syria's resolve to "fight and crush terrorism in every inch" of the country.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
Severe storms took the life of an innocent two-year-old girl early Saturday morning.More >>
Due to inclement weather, the Tuscaloosa Regional Air Show is cancelled for Saturday.More >>
Police said Quinnton Eric Brown's fingerprints were found on the bag at the crime scene. He is now charged with murder.More >>
