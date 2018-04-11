FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threats in South Mississippi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threats in South Mississippi

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
Connect
(Source: WLOX) (Source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

The WLOX First Alert Weather team has issued an Alert Day for Saturday as the threat of strong to severe storms in the afternoon becomes more likely.   

As of 12:50 p.m., the tornado watch in Pearl River County had expired.

Severe thunderstorms are still likely through Stone, Pearl River, and northern Hancock counties. Severe storms are also a strong possibility as the storm system moves further into South Mississippi. 

What time will the weather move in?

Storms can start moving in as early as 10 a.m. and are expected to continue through midnight.

What areas will be affected?

  • Pearl River County  
  • Hancock County
  • Harrison County
  • Jackson County
  • George County

What are the main threats to be worried about?

  • Flooding
  • Damaging wind
  • Hail
  • Tornadoes
  • Sand on the roadway

The main threats to South Mississippi will be flooding and damaging winds because wind is expected to pick up as the storms move through. The tornado potential may be low to medium, but it cannot be ruled out.

Flooding will be an additional threat, with most of South Mississippi seeing between two to four inches of rain within a 12 hour period. Some isolated areas and areas that typically flood may see even more rain than that.

Another large threat to the Gulf Coast will be sand on the highways. There is a high chance that a large amount of sand will be blown onto the roadway as the winds pick up out of the south ahead of the storms. This is particularly concerning due to a large number of people in town for spring break, which includes many motorcyclists. Drivers are advised to use caution in areas where sand is a concern.

How can I stay safe and up-to-date with the latest on the weather?

Stay weather aware. Keep up with the latest updates by downloading the WLOX Weather app. The WLOX First Alert Weather Team will be sending out updates and any information that you need to know. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC UPDATES: Spring Break underway on the Coast

    TRAFFIC UPDATES: Spring Break underway on the Coast

    Saturday, April 14 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-04-14 17:33:44 GMT
    Officials are preparing for spring break on the coast by putting traffic plans into place. (Source: WLOX)Officials are preparing for spring break on the coast by putting traffic plans into place. (Source: WLOX)

    Spring Break Weekend is here. WLOX will keep viewers updated with the latest traffic alerts. 

    More >>

    Spring Break Weekend is here. WLOX will keep viewers updated with the latest traffic alerts. 

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threats in South Mississippi

    FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threats in South Mississippi

    Saturday, April 14 2018 1:30 PM EDT2018-04-14 17:30:33 GMT
    (Source: WLOX)(Source: WLOX)

    Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for south Mississippi. The WLOX Weather Team is monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms that will bring the risk for heavy rain, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes. 

    More >>

    Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for south Mississippi. The WLOX Weather Team is monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms that will bring the risk for heavy rain, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes. 

    More >>

  • Racist flyers considered a "personal death threat" to local NAACP president

    Racist flyers considered a "personal death threat" to local NAACP president

    Saturday, April 14 2018 12:13 PM EDT2018-04-14 16:13:46 GMT
    Jackson County NAACP president Curley Clark is calling dozens of racist flyers distributed in Ocean Springs early Friday a "personal death threat" after the flyers referenced him by name. (Source: WLOX)Jackson County NAACP president Curley Clark is calling dozens of racist flyers distributed in Ocean Springs early Friday a "personal death threat" after the flyers referenced him by name. (Source: WLOX)

    Jackson County NAACP president Curley Clark is calling dozens of racist flyers distributed in Ocean Springs early Friday a "personal death threat" after the flyers referenced him by name.

    More >>

    Jackson County NAACP president Curley Clark is calling dozens of racist flyers distributed in Ocean Springs early Friday a "personal death threat" after the flyers referenced him by name.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly