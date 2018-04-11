FIRST ALERT: Flooding the main threat Saturday night

The WLOX First Alert Weather team issued an Alert Day for Saturday as strong to severe storms occurred in the afternoon and into the early evening, but the threat isn't over yet.

The strongest of the storms have moved out, but we are still dealing with heavy rainfall in spots and that continues our flooding threat for tonight.

What time will the weather finally move out?

Showers and storms will finally calm down around midnight with still a few light showers possible before sunrise on Sunday morning

What areas will be affected?

Jackson County

George County

Stone County

Harrison County

Hancock County

Pearl River County

What are the main threats to be worried about?

River Flooding

Flash Flooding

The main threats the rest of tonight will really just be flooding from the rain that has already fallen and the additional rain through around midnight.

Some spots in South Mississippi have already seen over 10 inches of rainfall and will continue to see rain over the next few hours.

How can I stay safe and up-to-date with the latest on the weather?

Stay weather aware. Keep up with the latest updates by downloading the WLOX Weather app. The WLOX First Alert Weather Team will be sending out updates and any information that you need to know.

