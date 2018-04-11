Atlanta chef fries up meal for less fortunate in Biloxi

There's something about a fish fry that brings out a big crowd.

Chef Carmen Smith is used to feeding the masses. She's a seasoned chef out of Atlanta who travels city to city to feed those less fortunate.

"There's just no reason in this world for anybody in this country or anyone in the world to be hungry," said Smith.

That passion to keep bellies full landed her at Loaves and Fishes in Biloxi this week. Her special meal brought out hundreds.

"I mean having fish and shrimp isn't an every day occasion for us because of our circumstances, so we do appreciate every thing that's given to us today, it's a blessing from God," said Anthony Troiano, who enjoyed the meal.

"We've had some folks who haven't been around in a few minutes, but they're coming around for the fish," said Bryan Morales, program coordinator at Loaves and Fishes.

It takes a lot for Chef Carmen to do what she does, but she looks for no payment in return.

"Very tired when we go from city to city, but what wakes us up and get our mind back right is when we see people line up. We get all the hugs and all the thank you's in the world, and we know that we made all the difference in the world."

The difference she made on Wednesday was clearly evident in the smiles on people's faces.

"We know that when we lay our heads down that wherever it may be, it won't be out in the streets scrubbing through garbage cans or begging on the street for something to eat," said Troiano.

There's no special recipe involved, Chef Carmen just knows a meal can mean - and do - so much. "We can help people get off the street. We can help people before they even become homeless," said Smith.

Smith and her team depend on donations to keep traveling to feed at various soup kitchens across the country. Her next destination is New Orleans.

To find out more about how to give back, visit Chef Carmen's Facebook page.

