Coast Superintendent calls for standardized test change

A South Mississippi school official would love to see a change in the standardized testing in schools. Pascagoula Gautier Schools Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich thinks there's a better option.

Rodolfich believes there’s one exam that does the best job of assessing students, and it's one many of them are already taking; the ACT.



“It is the most comprehensive test that we could give in the shortest period of time. It's an economy of time issue, and it would just be a great diagnostic for the state to use as opposed to all these state tests that we're getting,” said Rodolfich.

Teachers, like Elizabeth Bonilla agree. “It's the test that's getting them into college, so it's the money-making test,” she said.

That's why she spends one day a week in her class getting students prepped for the test. Several of her students think the idea would be the way to go versus the current method of cramming for multiple end-of-the-year exams.

“You take that standardized test, and the next day you forget it,” said student Ian DeJesus. You're like, I don't need this anymore. But for the ACT, people are like ok I need this for the next ACT and the next one I take, so I'll do better,” the student said.

Several students see merit in keeping the system as it is. Even though sophomore, Jadelynn Rudolf, would like to see more ACT prep in the classroom, she says studying for standardized tests does make a difference.

“I think that it does keep students on track during the nine weeks or during the semester,” she said.

Hunter Blades made a 31 on the ACT but is still glad the standardized tests were part of his schooling. He said the ACT de-emphasizes subjects like history that are found on the standardized tests.

“Same thing with science. Since it's more about the graphs, it's not really about the information itself. It would create a lack of importance on certain things like biology because that's the state test we have to take currently and then chemistry and physics and what not,” said Blades.

So, while the thought of changing the standardized tests would likely take an act of congress, it seems like students and teachers alike are at least willing to discuss the possibilities. Rodolfich says he has spoken with lawmakers, and the feedback has been positive. But, he hasn't seen any signs that the idea is causing any action on the federal level.

