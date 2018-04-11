Harrah's Gulf Coast to host job fair

A South Mississippi school official would love to see a change in the standardized testing in schools. Pascagoula Gautier Schools Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich thinks there's a better option.

Several students think the idea would be the way to go versus the current method of cramming for multiple end-of-the-year exams. (Photo source: WLOX)

The former vice president of St. Martin High's Gridiron Club will not face jail time after admitting stealing from the nonprofit booster club.

Melanie Pankonin was arrested in March 2017 on two counts of embezzling from the nonprofit booster club. (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

Former St. Martin school employee admits to embezzlement, will not face jail time

Harrah’s Gulf Coast will host a job fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for seasonal Table Game dealers.

Harrah’s Gulf Coast will host a job fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for seasonal Table Game dealers. (Photo source: Pixabay)

Gov. Phil Bryant has ordered 83 bridges throughout Mississippi be closed immediately, including two in South Mississippi.

The bridges slated for immediate closure are in Amite, Carroll, Clarke, Greene, Hinds, Humphreys, Itawamba, Jasper, Jones, Lauderdale, Leake, Lincoln, Newton, Pike, Smith and Wayne counties. (Photo source: WLOX)

Surveillance footage of the man suspected of stealing a wallet from the Treasure Bay Casino. (Photo Source: Biloxi PD)

The Biloxi Police Department would like your help in identifying a man who allegedly stole a wallet at Treasure Bay Casino. The incident occurred on Monday, April 2 at about 11 p.m. Police say the wallet and other contents were valued at over $350.00 dollars. According to Major DeBack, the wallet was sitting next to the victim. As she turned to speak to her companion, the unknown man reportedly took her wallet then left the casino property. The suspect is described as whi... More >>