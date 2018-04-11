Harrah's Gulf Coast to host job fair - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Harrah's Gulf Coast to host job fair

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
Harrah’s Gulf Coast will host a job fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for seasonal Table Game dealers. (Photo source: Pixabay) Harrah’s Gulf Coast will host a job fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for seasonal Table Game dealers. (Photo source: Pixabay)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Harrah’s Gulf Coast will host a job fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for seasonal Table Game dealers. The job fair will be inside Flavors Banquet Room. Candidates interested in employment can register in advance. Registration is free and can be completed by contacting Harrah’s at 228-224-4992. Candidates should dress in business casual attire. Experience is not required but is preferred.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Coast Superintendent calls for standardized test change

    Coast Superintendent calls for standardized test change

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-11 19:46:47 GMT
    Several students think the idea would be the way to go versus the current method of cramming for multiple end-of-the-year exams. (Photo source: WLOX)Several students think the idea would be the way to go versus the current method of cramming for multiple end-of-the-year exams. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Several students think the idea would be the way to go versus the current method of cramming for multiple end-of-the-year exams. (Photo source: WLOX)Several students think the idea would be the way to go versus the current method of cramming for multiple end-of-the-year exams. (Photo source: WLOX)

    A South Mississippi school official would love to see a change in the standardized testing in schools. Pascagoula Gautier Schools Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich thinks there's a better option.

    More >>

    A South Mississippi school official would love to see a change in the standardized testing in schools. Pascagoula Gautier Schools Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich thinks there's a better option.

    More >>

  • Former St. Martin school employee admits to embezzlement, will not face jail time

    Former St. Martin school employee admits to embezzlement, will not face jail time

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 3:44 PM EDT2018-04-11 19:44:58 GMT
    Melanie Pankonin was arrested in March 2017 on two counts of embezzling from the nonprofit booster club. (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)Melanie Pankonin was arrested in March 2017 on two counts of embezzling from the nonprofit booster club. (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

    The former vice president of St. Martin High's Gridiron Club will not face jail time after admitting stealing from the nonprofit booster club. 

    More >>

    The former vice president of St. Martin High's Gridiron Club will not face jail time after admitting stealing from the nonprofit booster club. 

    More >>

  • Harrah's Gulf Coast to host job fair

    Harrah's Gulf Coast to host job fair

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-04-11 19:20:13 GMT
    Harrah’s Gulf Coast will host a job fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for seasonal Table Game dealers. (Photo source: Pixabay)Harrah’s Gulf Coast will host a job fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for seasonal Table Game dealers. (Photo source: Pixabay)
    Harrah’s Gulf Coast will host a job fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for seasonal Table Game dealers. (Photo source: Pixabay)Harrah’s Gulf Coast will host a job fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for seasonal Table Game dealers. (Photo source: Pixabay)

    Harrah’s Gulf Coast will host a job fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for seasonal Table Game dealers. 

    More >>

    Harrah’s Gulf Coast will host a job fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for seasonal Table Game dealers. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly