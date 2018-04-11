Stone County sheriffs don ribbons for Child Abuse Prevention Month

Stone County Sheriffs and the South MS Child Advocacy Center teamed up to bring awareness to child abuse in April. (Photo Source: WLOX)

The Stone County Sheriff's Department now has blue ribbons attached to their vehicles in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The campaign is in coordination with the South Mississippi Child Advocacy Center, who supplied the ribbons.

Krystle Hilliard with the CAC says in South Mississippi, 1 in 3 girls and 1 in 5 boys will be victims of child abuse at some point. She hopes to reduce those numbers by starting a conversation.

"By us tying the ribbons on the police car, it's just showing that we all stand against child abuse, and that we're all making an effort to educate the community on this horrible epidemic," said Krystle Hilliard, South Mississippi Child Advocacy Center.

Captain Ray Boggs noted, "Most People will see this on a police car and wonder what does that represent? We can tell them that we're making the public aware of child abuse."

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.