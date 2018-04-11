Biloxi police looking for suspect in Treasure Bay wallet theft - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi police looking for suspect in Treasure Bay wallet theft

Surveillance footage of the man suspected of stealing a wallet from the Treasure Bay Casino. (Photo Source: Biloxi PD) Surveillance footage of the man suspected of stealing a wallet from the Treasure Bay Casino. (Photo Source: Biloxi PD)
Surveillance footage of the man suspected of stealing a wallet from the Treasure Bay Casino. (Photo Source: Biloxi PD) Surveillance footage of the man suspected of stealing a wallet from the Treasure Bay Casino. (Photo Source: Biloxi PD)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The Biloxi Police Department would like your help in identifying a man who allegedly stole a wallet at Treasure Bay Casino.

The incident occurred on Monday, April 2 at about 11 p.m.

Police say the wallet and other contents were valued at over $350.00 dollars. According to Major DeBack, the wallet was sitting next to the victim. As she turned to speak to her companion, the unknown man reportedly took her wallet then left the casino property.

The suspect is described as white man possibly smoking an E-cigarette, wearing a baseball cap, possibly with a bird or eagle logo, a long blue button up shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information, please contact Officer Wheeler at (228) 702-3054 or call the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Biloxi Police Dispatch at 228-392-0641.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Coast Superintendent calls for standardized test change

    Coast Superintendent calls for standardized test change

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-11 19:46:47 GMT
    Several students think the idea would be the way to go versus the current method of cramming for multiple end-of-the-year exams. (Photo source: WLOX)Several students think the idea would be the way to go versus the current method of cramming for multiple end-of-the-year exams. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Several students think the idea would be the way to go versus the current method of cramming for multiple end-of-the-year exams. (Photo source: WLOX)Several students think the idea would be the way to go versus the current method of cramming for multiple end-of-the-year exams. (Photo source: WLOX)

    A South Mississippi school official would love to see a change in the standardized testing in schools. Pascagoula Gautier Schools Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich thinks there's a better option.

    More >>

    A South Mississippi school official would love to see a change in the standardized testing in schools. Pascagoula Gautier Schools Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich thinks there's a better option.

    More >>

  • Former St. Martin school employee admits to embezzlement, will not face jail time

    Former St. Martin school employee admits to embezzlement, will not face jail time

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 3:44 PM EDT2018-04-11 19:44:58 GMT
    Melanie Pankonin was arrested in March 2017 on two counts of embezzling from the nonprofit booster club. (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)Melanie Pankonin was arrested in March 2017 on two counts of embezzling from the nonprofit booster club. (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

    The former vice president of St. Martin High's Gridiron Club will not face jail time after admitting stealing from the nonprofit booster club. 

    More >>

    The former vice president of St. Martin High's Gridiron Club will not face jail time after admitting stealing from the nonprofit booster club. 

    More >>

  • Harrah's Gulf Coast to host job fair

    Harrah's Gulf Coast to host job fair

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-04-11 19:20:13 GMT
    Harrah’s Gulf Coast will host a job fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for seasonal Table Game dealers. (Photo source: Pixabay)Harrah’s Gulf Coast will host a job fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for seasonal Table Game dealers. (Photo source: Pixabay)
    Harrah’s Gulf Coast will host a job fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for seasonal Table Game dealers. (Photo source: Pixabay)Harrah’s Gulf Coast will host a job fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for seasonal Table Game dealers. (Photo source: Pixabay)

    Harrah’s Gulf Coast will host a job fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for seasonal Table Game dealers. 

    More >>

    Harrah’s Gulf Coast will host a job fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for seasonal Table Game dealers. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly