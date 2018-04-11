Biloxi police looking for suspect in Treasure Bay wallet theft

Surveillance footage of the man suspected of stealing a wallet from the Treasure Bay Casino. (Photo Source: Biloxi PD)

The Biloxi Police Department would like your help in identifying a man who allegedly stole a wallet at Treasure Bay Casino.

The incident occurred on Monday, April 2 at about 11 p.m.

Police say the wallet and other contents were valued at over $350.00 dollars. According to Major DeBack, the wallet was sitting next to the victim. As she turned to speak to her companion, the unknown man reportedly took her wallet then left the casino property.

The suspect is described as white man possibly smoking an E-cigarette, wearing a baseball cap, possibly with a bird or eagle logo, a long blue button up shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information, please contact Officer Wheeler at (228) 702-3054 or call the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Biloxi Police Dispatch at 228-392-0641.

