WLOX Editorial: We applaud MGCCC on its Collegiate Academy

There is a new program designed to make it faster and easier for young people to get jobs. The new Collegiate Academy at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College allows high school students to work on their associate's degree while they are still in high school.

The plan can literally cut two years off the length of time a student spends in school. Students take an associate's degree right out of high school right to a new job or onto junior level study at a university. These dual enrollment type of programs are good for higher achieving students who are ready to go to work.

We applaud MGCCC for implementing the Collegiate Academy in schools across the coast. That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.