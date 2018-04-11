WLOX Editorial: Just passing a test is not everything

Who among us wouldn't want to do well on a test? It's a great feeling to be able to announce to family and friends that you "aced" a test. But just acing or passing the test isn't everything.

To do you any good, you should be able to put the information on the test to good use in life. A new report from Mississippi First suggests that some low performing schools may be spending so much time preparing for high stakes tests, that students don't get enough time in class being exposed to new material.

We agree that testing should be a "servant" to the broader objective, that objective: Learning. We are not saying we shouldn't have tests. They are a measure of just how much learning is happening in the classroom.

But spending weeks upon weeks teaching students how to take and pass a test cannot be the primary objective of education. Being an ace on tests can be very different from being a successful ace in life.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

