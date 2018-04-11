One Coast tags now available across Mississippi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

One Coast tags now available across Mississippi

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
One Coast tags, an initiative to drive visitors to the coast, are now available across the Magnolia State. (Source: Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast) One Coast tags, an initiative to drive visitors to the coast, are now available across the Magnolia State. (Source: Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast)
MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Showing off your Gulf Coast pride just got a little easier with the new One Coast specialty tags. The vanity tags are now available in county tax collector offices across the Magnolia State.

The tags can now be picked up and are available for purchase to the public. Those who did not pre-order can order their One Coast tags at tag offices across the state and the tag will be mailed to the purchaser afterward.

The tag features the One Coast logo in yellow and dark teal, which is set over an outline of the Mississippi coast. Behind the tag numbers, there is the outline of a coastal bird in gray and a yellow setting sun. The Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast logo sits in yellow at the bottom of the dark teal design.

"It is very exciting to see Mississippi Gulf Coast pride hit the roads," said Milton Segarra with Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast. "We thank everyone for their support of our beautiful region."

The initiative was sponsored by Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast, an organization that promotes tourism in the area. Many people pre-ordered the One Coast tag, paying in advance in order to meet the 300 tag goal set by the state tax collector's office. 

Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast is an organization that promotes South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination. With a worldwide focus, the group is always focused on ways to increase the number of visitors to the coast. You can find more information about Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast on its Facebook page.

For information on how much the One Coast tag will cost, please contact your county tax collector.

