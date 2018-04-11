Ocean Springs School Board looking at ways to enhance security

Ocean Springs School Board members are looking for ways to enhance security in the city's schools. (Source: WLOX)

Ocean Springs school leaders are continuously working to enhance student safety. School board president Kacee Waters said the district is looking at a number of options aimed at securing students.

Some options include implementing a clear backpack policy, a possible badge-pass program where students have to swipe a badge to enter their schools, a secure entryway at the lower elementary schools, and requiring a buzzer to get in.

"We have requested Dr. Coleman to investigate," said Waters. "We're in the information-gathering stages. We'll be looking at bids to hire a security firm to come and assess all our facilities for any risks there might be so we can secure those."

Waters said they've already implemented locking classrooms during instruction, and schools will soon take part in an active shooter training, as well.

