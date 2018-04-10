Spring Break could mean big business for the coast

You can see Venus and Jupiter in the night sky. Then in the morning, before sunrise, you can spot Saturn, Jupiter and Mars. Then, on April 22, the Lyrid Meteor Shower peaks with 20 bright meteors per hour visible to the eye.More >>
You can see Venus and Jupiter in the night sky. Then in the morning, before sunrise, you can spot Saturn, Jupiter and Mars. Then, on April 22, the Lyrid Meteor Shower peaks with 20 bright meteors per hour visible to the eye.More >>
Ocean Springs school leaders are continuously working to enhance student safety. School board president Kacee Waters said the district is looking at a number of options aimed at securing students.More >>
Ocean Springs school leaders are continuously working to enhance student safety. School board president Kacee Waters said the district is looking at a number of options aimed at securing students.More >>
Some business owners and their employees are looking forward to the upcoming spring break weekend. Thousands are estimated to come down for the event, which means that businesses could see a significant economic impact.More >>
Some business owners and their employees are looking forward to the upcoming spring break weekend. Thousands are estimated to come down for the event, which means that businesses could see a significant economic impact.More >>
Allison Webb was nominated as an exceptional educator by her peers, and her students agree.More >>
Allison Webb was nominated as an exceptional educator by her peers, and her students agree.More >>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.More >>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming.".More >>
After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming.".More >>
Many Kentucky teachers are worried about what lies ahead now that Gov. Matt Bevin has signed the state's pension reform bill into law.More >>
Many Kentucky teachers are worried about what lies ahead now that Gov. Matt Bevin has signed the state's pension reform bill into law.More >>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.More >>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
The old U.S. 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton will be demolished Wednesday, April 11, weather permitting. The new bridge will be closed for two hours.More >>
The old U.S. 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton will be demolished Wednesday, April 11, weather permitting. The new bridge will be closed for two hours.More >>
The 7-year-old lost her father only a week after she turned 3, and since then, she’s wanted to feel near him again, her mom says.More >>
The 7-year-old lost her father only a week after she turned 3, and since then, she’s wanted to feel near him again, her mom says.More >>
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.More >>
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>