Harrison County will advertise for new road manager

Harrison County will advertise for a new road manager, maybe as soon as Wednesday.

Just days after naming Todd Herrin interim road manager, Herrin has decided to retire in June. He was named to the post last week after long-time road manager Russell Weatherly stepped down.

The management of the road department has been under scrutiny since the state’s PEER committee issued a report critical of how Harrison County road crews were assigned and the work done. Neither Herrin nor county officials county would comment on any possible connection between the report and the departures.

Supervisors did tell us they hope to have a permanent road manager in place by the time Herrin retires in June.

