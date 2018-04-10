Advocates for abused children honored in Hancock County

Four advocates for children who have been abused or neglected were honored in Hancock County Tuesday night.

Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers or CASA of Hancock County held its annual Light of Hope event in Kiln. It was a packed house at the organization featured volunteers who go the extra mile for children in need. People in the community who have come forward to help make a difference within the organization were also honored.

"So, the kids that are taken into custody and placed with foster parents, I don't get to deal with them much. So, it's good to have the CASA advocates in the courtroom because they meet with the kids, and they bring reports to court, and tell me how the kids are doing," said Hancock County Court Judge Trent Favre.

CASA is always looking for volunteers to help the children. If you're interested, there is a meeting Wednesday at their headquarters in Bay St. Louis. Click HERE to visit CASA online.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.