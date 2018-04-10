Biloxi councilman issues passes for Spring Break traffic

Biloxi Councilman Paul Tisdale says his area of Biloxi is "ground zero" for Spring Break traffic issues. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Biloxi Councilman Paul Tisdale says his area of Biloxi is "ground zero" for Spring Break traffic issues.

With that in mind, Tisdale has a plan so those who work and live in Ward 5 can at least gain access to their homes and businesses. He calls them neighborhood or "hall passes."

Tisdale says it's not a golden ticket for all access during Spring Break, but he says in the past, these neighborhood passes have given residents in his ward a little more leeway with negotiating Spring Break traffic.

Ground Zero for Spring Break is pretty much in Ward 5," Tisdale said. "We need some way for law enforcement to know that people belong in a certain area. These are folks who live in an apartment, who live in a subdivision, or they're trying to get to work on Highway 90."

Tisdale was in that area speaking with businesses and distributing the passes on Tuesday.

"You know I'm a former school guy, and if you're out in the hall, you need to be there for a reason, otherwise, you're playing hooky," he added.

Meanwhile, those like Wayne Rogers, Waffle House manager, and others along the beach say the passes should help as they get ready for a busy, but hopefully profitable Spring Break weekend.

"This definitely has the possibility of helping employees get to and from work," Rogers said. "The traffic usually makes it tough for us to get in and out, but we're excited about this weekend."

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.