Governor closes 83 state bridges including 2 in South Mississippi

A South Mississippi school official would love to see a change in the standardized testing in schools. Pascagoula Gautier Schools Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich thinks there's a better option.More >>
The former vice president of St. Martin High's Gridiron Club will not face jail time after admitting stealing from the nonprofit booster club.More >>
Harrah’s Gulf Coast will host a job fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday for seasonal Table Game dealers.More >>
Gov. Phil Bryant has ordered 83 bridges throughout Mississippi be closed immediately, including two in South Mississippi.More >>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.More >>
In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"More >>
Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
Tuesday night William George Davis, 34, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of murder. His bond is set at $2 million.More >>
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.More >>
Champs said she thought she was just taking a photo with her children. She said she didn’t send the photo to anyone, and she credits her story's reach to God.More >>
A tiny fish could have a big impact on the Toyota-Mazda plant planned for Huntsville.More >>
