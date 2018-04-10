Gov. Bryant signs proclamation closing 83 bridges in MS

The bridges slated for immediate closure are in Amite, Carroll, Clarke, Greene, Hinds, Humphreys, Itawamba, Jasper, Jones, Lauderdale, Leake, Lincoln, Newton, Pike, Smith and Wayne counties. (Photo source: WLOX)

Tuesday Gov. Phil Bryant signed a proclamation declaring a state of emergency ordering the Mississippi Department of Transportation to immediately close 83 locally owned bridges that have been judged deficient by the federal National Bridge Inspection Standards and the Mississippi Office of State Aid Road Construction.

The bridges slated for immediate closure are in Amite, Carroll, Clarke, Greene, Hinds, Humphreys, Itawamba, Jasper, Jones, Lauderdale, Leake, Lincoln, Newton, Pike, Smith and Wayne counties. The Office of State Aid Road Construction is compiling a list of all the bridges. The proclamation also applies to bridges that are found to be deficient in the future. The bridges will remain closed until they follow federal and state laws, regulations and standards.

“These bridges have been deemed unsafe for the traveling public,” Gov. Bryant said. “Keeping them open constitutes an unnecessary risk to public safety, violates the corrective action plan agreed upon by the state and federal government and jeopardizes federal infrastructure funds Mississippi receives.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation notified the state last week the Federal Highway Administration is concerned that the bridges remaining open create an unacceptable safety risk to the traveling public whose remedy requires immediate federal, state and local action.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.