Governor's Job Fair Network hosts Biloxi event

Hundreds of job seekers were out in full force Tuesday for the Governor's Military and Civilian Job Fair Network event. More than 70 local and regional businesses were present looking for qualified job candidates.

At the Biloxi Civic Center, people from all walks of life were either looking for employment or seeking a new career path.

"We do have quite a few people walking into our doors that may already have employment, but they're using this as an event to see what else is out there," said Adam Todd, Governor's Job Fair Network director. "We try to have a little bit of everything here. So, that if an individual does see a lack of education as a barrier to something they want, they can go two aisles down and 2 rows over and get set up with someone who can get them on that correct path."

For Moss Point's Tequila Brown, the job fair was a chance to network and connect.

"You never know. You've got to get out and try," Brown said. "I'm vibing off of everybody's energy. I feel like I'm gonna get a job here."

