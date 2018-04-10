Governor's Job Fair Network hosts Biloxi event - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Governor's Job Fair Network hosts Biloxi event

By Bill Snyder, Reporter
Connect
More than 70 local and regional businesses were present looking for qualified job candidates. (Photo source: WLOX) More than 70 local and regional businesses were present looking for qualified job candidates. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Hundreds of job seekers were out in full force Tuesday for the Governor's Military and Civilian Job Fair Network event. More than 70 local and regional businesses were present looking for qualified job candidates.

At the Biloxi Civic Center, people from all walks of life were either looking for employment or seeking a new career path.

"We do have quite a few people walking into our doors that may already have employment, but they're using this as an event to see what else is out there," said Adam Todd, Governor's Job Fair Network director. "We try to have a little bit of everything here. So, that if an individual does see a lack of education as a barrier to something they want, they can go two aisles down and 2 rows over and get set up with someone who can get them on that correct path."

For Moss Point's Tequila Brown, the job fair was a chance to network and connect.

"You never know. You've got to get out and try," Brown said. "I'm vibing off of everybody's energy. I feel like I'm gonna get a job here."

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Biloxi councilman issues passes for Spring Break traffic

    Biloxi councilman issues passes for Spring Break traffic

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:37:24 GMT

    Biloxi Councilman Paul Tisdale has a plan so those who work and live in Ward 5 can at least gain access to their homes and businesses during Spring Break.

    More >>

    Biloxi Councilman Paul Tisdale has a plan so those who work and live in Ward 5 can at least gain access to their homes and businesses during Spring Break.

    More >>

  • Governor's Job Fair Network hosts Biloxi event

    Governor's Job Fair Network hosts Biloxi event

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:37:04 GMT
    More than 70 local and regional businesses were present looking for qualified job candidates. (Photo source: WLOX)More than 70 local and regional businesses were present looking for qualified job candidates. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of job seekers were out in full force Tuesday for the Governor's Military and Civilian Job Fair Network event. 

    More >>

    Hundreds of job seekers were out in full force Tuesday for the Governor's Military and Civilian Job Fair Network event. 

    More >>

  • Man arrested after Pass Christian drug investigation

    Man arrested after Pass Christian drug investigation

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 6:04 PM EDT2018-04-10 22:04:28 GMT
    Raymond John Alexander Jr. of Pass Christian was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. (Photo source: WLOX)Raymond John Alexander Jr. of Pass Christian was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Raymond John Alexander Jr. of Pass Christian was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

    More >>

    Raymond John Alexander Jr. of Pass Christian was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly