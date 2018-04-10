Biloxi Shuckers preparing for home opener at MGM Park 6:35 P.M. Wednesday

On a sunny afternoon at MGM Park, one day before the home opener, Biloxi Shuckers groundskeeper Quince Landry was watering down the infield and from every indication, the field is in great shape.

The Shuckers are coming off a series win over the Biscuits in Montgomery. The team hopes to continue it's success when manager Mike Guerrero and his players welcome the Mississippi Braves Wednesday evening at 6:35 p.m.

Shuckers ambassador Barry Lyons says it will be a special night for everyone involved.

"It special especially for the player, "Lyons said. "They've had a great road trip, 4 and 1 in Montgomery and coming home with a day off today.

We have some returning players obviously, but the new players I think are really pleased with what they've found here in Biloxi, the Mississippi Gulf Coast and more importantly MGM Park," he said. "It's a beautiful venue and these players are excited to play in front of these home town fans."

WLOX is sponsoring opening night here at MGM Park. All fans entering the game will receive this 2018 Biloxi Shuckers schedule, courtesy WLOX.

Let's get out and pack MGM Park! The Shuckers have a mixture of proven veterans and top notch young talent.

