Man arrested after Pass Christian drug investigation

Raymond John Alexander Jr. of Pass Christian was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.More >>
Raymond John Alexander Jr. of Pass Christian was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.More >>
WLOX is sponsoring the Biloxi Shuckers home opener by giving away magnet schedules for the fans arriving to MGM Park. The Shuckers open a five-game home series with the Mississippi Braves.More >>
WLOX is sponsoring the Biloxi Shuckers home opener by giving away magnet schedules for the fans arriving to MGM Park. The Shuckers open a five-game home series with the Mississippi Braves.More >>
Tuesday Gov. Phil Bryant signed a proclamation declaring a state of emergency ordering the Mississippi Department of Transportation to immediately close 83 locally owned bridges that have been judged deficient by the federal National Bridge Inspection Standards and the Mississippi Office of State Aid Road Construction.More >>
Tuesday Gov. Phil Bryant signed a proclamation declaring a state of emergency ordering the Mississippi Department of Transportation to immediately close 83 locally owned bridges that have been judged deficient by the federal National Bridge Inspection Standards and the Mississippi Office of State Aid Road Construction.More >>
Concerns are growing over a proposal to extend work requirement to those on Medicaid in Mississippi. Non-profit organizations along the Coast are diving into a new study that shows the work requirement hurts families and leave them without health care.More >>
Concerns are growing over a proposal to extend work requirement to those on Medicaid in Mississippi. Non-profit organizations along the Coast are diving into a new study that shows the work requirement hurts families and leave them without health care.More >>
There's another side of the debate that often gets overlooked: the thousands of people who depend on the narcotics to control their chronic pain.More >>
There's another side of the debate that often gets overlooked: the thousands of people who depend on the narcotics to control their chronic pain.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.More >>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.More >>
The ordinance would prohibit people from owning more than four pets, including cats, dogs, rabbits and chickens.More >>
The ordinance would prohibit people from owning more than four pets, including cats, dogs, rabbits and chickens.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a woman who had been reported missing since March 31 has been located in Aiken County.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a woman who had been reported missing since March 31 has been located in Aiken County.More >>
A 10-year-old Gaston boy is once again accompanied by his favorite lunchbox at school thanks to a social media post made by his cousin that has gone viral.More >>
A 10-year-old Gaston boy is once again accompanied by his favorite lunchbox at school thanks to a social media post made by his cousin that has gone viral.More >>
One person was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Mid-South Walmart, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.More >>
One person was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Mid-South Walmart, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.More >>