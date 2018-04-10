Man arrested after Pass Christian drug investigation

Raymond John Alexander Jr. of Pass Christian was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. (Photo source: WLOX)

Raymond John Alexander Jr. of Pass Christian was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Police say they served a search warrant to Alexander’s home on Fleitas Avenue and found over one pound of marijuana.

The search was conducted after Police Chief Timothy Hendricks announced an investigation into drug activity on Fleitas Avenue Tuesday. Officers from the Pass Christian Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, and Coastal Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted the search.

Alexander’s bond was set at $25,000, and he was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

