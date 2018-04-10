Old Spanish Trail Road closure

Old Spanish Trail Road in Jackson County will be closed Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The road will be closed for several weeks to accommodate roadway improvements in the area. Detour signs will be installed to direct traffic around the construction zone. The detour will use Fountainbleau Road, Hamill Farm Road and Greyhound Way.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.