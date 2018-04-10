Old Spanish Trail Road closure - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Old Spanish Trail Road closure

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
Old Spanish Trail Road in Jackson County will be closed Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (Photo source: WLOX) Old Spanish Trail Road in Jackson County will be closed Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (Photo source: WLOX)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Old Spanish Trail Road in Jackson County will be closed Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The road will be closed for several weeks to accommodate roadway improvements in the area. Detour signs will be installed to direct traffic around the construction zone. The detour will use Fountainbleau Road, Hamill Farm Road and Greyhound Way.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Chronic pain sufferers are also victims of the opioid crisis

    Chronic pain sufferers are also victims of the opioid crisis

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:06 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:06:08 GMT
    The opioid crisis has made it hard for those with chronic pain to get proper prescriptions. (Photo Source: WLOX)The opioid crisis has made it hard for those with chronic pain to get proper prescriptions. (Photo Source: WLOX)

    There's another side of the debate that often gets overlooked: the thousands of people who depend on the narcotics to control their chronic pain. 

    More >>

    There's another side of the debate that often gets overlooked: the thousands of people who depend on the narcotics to control their chronic pain. 

    More >>

  • Old Spanish Trail Road closure

    Old Spanish Trail Road closure

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:03:08 GMT
    Old Spanish Trail Road in Jackson County will be closed Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (Photo source: WLOX)Old Spanish Trail Road in Jackson County will be closed Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Old Spanish Trail Road in Jackson County will be closed Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (Photo source: WLOX)Old Spanish Trail Road in Jackson County will be closed Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Old Spanish Trail Road in Jackson County will be closed Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. 

    More >>

    Old Spanish Trail Road in Jackson County will be closed Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. 

    More >>

  • Jackson County shooting suspect makes court appearance

    Jackson County shooting suspect makes court appearance

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 3:54 PM EDT2018-04-10 19:54:00 GMT
    Johnny Lee Levy was arrested Monday for an aggravated assault charge. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)Johnny Lee Levy was arrested Monday for an aggravated assault charge. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

    A shooting suspect in Jackson County is now behind bars. According to the Jackson County jail docket, Johnny Lee Levy was arrested Monday for aggravated assault.

    More >>

    A shooting suspect in Jackson County is now behind bars. According to the Jackson County jail docket, Johnny Lee Levy was arrested Monday for aggravated assault.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly