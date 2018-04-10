Spring Break organizers say rapper Lil Boosie is 'attacking the - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Spring Break organizers say rapper Lil Boosie is 'attacking the wrong people'

Hip-hop star Lil Boosie is taking to Instagram calling for people to boycott the Spring Break events in South Mississippi this weekend. (Photo source: Instagram/officialboosieig) Hip-hop star Lil Boosie is taking to Instagram calling for people to boycott the Spring Break events in South Mississippi this weekend. (Photo source: Instagram/officialboosieig)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Hip-hop star Lil Boosie is taking to Instagram calling for people to boycott the Spring Break events in South Mississippi this weekend. Now organizers are asking him to stop, saying he's lashing out at the wrong people.  

You may recall, the rapper filed a lawsuit against Dillards and the Biloxi Police Department after he was pepper-sprayed by a mall security guard after performing at last year's Spring Fest at the Coliseum. 

Organizers say Boosie isn't on the lineup, but they don't have any "beef with him," they just wish he wouldn't attack the event. 

Maurice Bryant, the promoter for Black Beach Weekend, said, "We understand he had an issue last year and we support him and his decision to say what he wants and not come to the event. Obviously, we don't support him telling others to boycott the event. It affects a lot of promoters that have nothing to do with that [his legal issue]. Most of the promoters are local promoters who have a lot of invested in the event. He's attacking the wrong people." 

Bryant said Boosie needs to address his issues with the people he says wronged him. 

