'Somebody done went super-de-duper crazy!' Facebook video shows - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

'Somebody done went super-de-duper crazy!' Facebook video shows car damage at Gulfport Walmart

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A Gulfport woman's Facebook video of that bizarre incident involving a front-end loader at Walmart in Gulfport is going viral. **Her commentary is great, but we have to warn you it might not be suitable for the workplace or to play around young ears.**

The crazy ordeal happened Sunday morning, just before 7am at the Super Walmart on Highway 49. A man driving a front end loader made his way down Three Rivers Road before turning into the rear parking lot of Walmart. He eventually got into the front parking lot and caused a lot of damage to cars there, and even injured two people.

The Facebook video shot by Mary Carter gives an up-close look at the damage. "Gulfport Walmart. Somebody done went super-de-duper crazy!" Carter says at the beginning of her park lot video tour.  


Gulfport Police arrested Shaun Michael Stroud, 32, of the Kiln and charged him with stealing the large tractor. He's also charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of malicious mischief.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • 'Somebody done went super-de-duper crazy!' Facebook video shows car damage at Gulfport Walmart

    'Somebody done went super-de-duper crazy!' Facebook video shows car damage at Gulfport Walmart

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:54 PM EDT2018-04-10 16:54:19 GMT
    (Photo source: WLOX)(Photo source: WLOX)

    A Gulfport woman's Facebook video of that bizarre incident involving a front-end loader at Walmart in Gulfport is going viral. **Her commentary is great, but we have to warn you it might not be suitable for the workplace or to play around young ears.**

    More >>

    A Gulfport woman's Facebook video of that bizarre incident involving a front-end loader at Walmart in Gulfport is going viral. **Her commentary is great, but we have to warn you it might not be suitable for the workplace or to play around young ears.**

    More >>

  • Spring Break organizers say rapper Lil Boosie is 'attacking the wrong people'

    Spring Break organizers say rapper Lil Boosie is 'attacking the wrong people'

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-04-10 16:53:53 GMT
    Hip-hop star Lil Boosie is taking to Instagram calling for people to boycott the Spring Break events in South Mississippi this weekend. (Photo source: Instagram/officialboosieig)Hip-hop star Lil Boosie is taking to Instagram calling for people to boycott the Spring Break events in South Mississippi this weekend. (Photo source: Instagram/officialboosieig)

    Hip-hop star Lil Boosie is taking to Instagram calling for people to boycott the Spring Break events in South Mississippi this weekend. Now organizers are asking him to stop, saying he's lashing out at the wrong people. 

    More >>

    Hip-hop star Lil Boosie is taking to Instagram calling for people to boycott the Spring Break events in South Mississippi this weekend. Now organizers are asking him to stop, saying he's lashing out at the wrong people. 

    More >>

  • Two Gulfport hospitals ready for hurricane season

    Two Gulfport hospitals ready for hurricane season

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-04-10 15:51:37 GMT
    Memorial Hospital is now outfitted with two huge generators and fuel storage that can keep the hospital running for a week if needed. (Photo source: WLOX)Memorial Hospital is now outfitted with two huge generators and fuel storage that can keep the hospital running for a week if needed. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Memorial Hospital is now outfitted with two huge generators and fuel storage that can keep the hospital running for a week if needed. (Photo source: WLOX)Memorial Hospital is now outfitted with two huge generators and fuel storage that can keep the hospital running for a week if needed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Gulfport's two largest healthcare providers, Memorial Hospital and Garden Park Medical Center, are now more storm-ready than ever before. And that's good news as we near the start of the 2018 Hurricane Season.

    More >>

    Gulfport's two largest healthcare providers, Memorial Hospital and Garden Park Medical Center, are now more storm-ready than ever before. And that's good news as we near the start of the 2018 Hurricane Season.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly