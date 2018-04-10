'Somebody done went super-de-duper crazy!' Facebook video shows car damage at Gulfport Walmart

A Gulfport woman's Facebook video of that bizarre incident involving a front-end loader at Walmart in Gulfport is going viral. **Her commentary is great, but we have to warn you it might not be suitable for the workplace or to play around young ears.**

The crazy ordeal happened Sunday morning, just before 7am at the Super Walmart on Highway 49. A man driving a front end loader made his way down Three Rivers Road before turning into the rear parking lot of Walmart. He eventually got into the front parking lot and caused a lot of damage to cars there, and even injured two people.

The Facebook video shot by Mary Carter gives an up-close look at the damage. "Gulfport Walmart. Somebody done went super-de-duper crazy!" Carter says at the beginning of her park lot video tour.



Gulfport Police arrested Shaun Michael Stroud, 32, of the Kiln and charged him with stealing the large tractor. He's also charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of malicious mischief.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.