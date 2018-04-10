The April night and morning sky

The night sky is so vast and bright with wonder. Our ancestors use the stars as a guide in life and for just about everything. They would track the stars and make notes what happened and each year that would happen again. It is amazing to me to think about that time when you relied on your own observations and the observations of the people around you. The technology and well, let's be honest, distractions of our everyday life today make it hard to do just that. But t...More >>
The night sky is so vast and bright with wonder. Our ancestors use the stars as a guide in life and for just about everything. They would track the stars and make notes what happened and each year that would happen again. It is amazing to me to think about that time when you relied on your own observations and the observations of the people around you. The technology and well, let's be honest, distractions of our everyday life today make it hard to do just that. But t...More >>
The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a strong line of storms this morning.More >>
The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a strong line of storms this morning.More >>
Downpours and lightning could arrive early Saturday morning, possibly before sunrise. And up to one inch of rainfall will be possible throughout the day on Saturday.More >>
Downpours and lightning could arrive early Saturday morning, possibly before sunrise. And up to one inch of rainfall will be possible throughout the day on Saturday.More >>
South Mississippi's Tuesday overnight severe weather threat level is low, according to a Tuesday forecast.More >>
South Mississippi's Tuesday overnight severe weather threat level is low, according to a Tuesday forecast.More >>
The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.”More >>
The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.”More >>