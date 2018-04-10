Residents at AFRH to see rate increase Oct.1

Members of the NAACP will be out all weekend to check on the spring breakers and make sure that the state of things remains in order, and that everyone can relax and enjoy themselves.More >>
There's a big change coming to the Armed Forces Retirement Home due to a $22 million a year budget shortfall.More >>
Hip-hop star Lil Boosie is taking to Instagram calling for people to boycott the Spring Break events in South Mississippi this weekend. Now organizers are asking him to stop, saying he's lashing out at the wrong people.More >>
Gulfport's two largest healthcare providers, Memorial Hospital and Garden Park Medical Center, are now more storm-ready than ever before. And that's good news as we near the start of the 2018 Hurricane Season.More >>
You can see Venus and Jupiter in the night sky. Then in the morning, before sunrise, you can spot Saturn, Jupiter and Mars. Then, on April 22, the Lyrid Meteor Shower peaks with 20 bright meteors per hour visible to the eye.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning in latest White House departure.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
