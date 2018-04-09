GOP's Cindy Hyde-Smith sworn in as Mississippi senator

Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating a case of tuberculosis at Ole Miss.More >>
Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith made history Monday when she was sworn into the Senate as the first woman to represent Mississippi in the chamber.More >>
Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said the second suspect wanted for Capital Murder James Ward, 24, of Moss Point, turned himself in without incident to police.More >>
Harrison County supervisors on Monday approved a lease between the Coliseum and Broadwater View Partners. All that's left to do is collect a $3 million down payment from the Atlanta based developers.More >>
Officials report Canal Road north of Interstate 10 is now back open, and the gas leak has been cleared.More >>
