GOP's Cindy Hyde-Smith sworn in as Mississippi senator

Hyde-Smith is the first woman to represent Mississippi as a senator.

Hyde-Smith is the first woman to represent Mississippi as a senator.

By LISA MASCARO and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith made history Monday when she was sworn into the Senate as the first woman to represent Mississippi in the chamber. It's a milestone that strategists hope will propel the former agricultural commissioner and early President Donald Trump supporter when she faces a tough election in fall.

Vice President Mike Pence arrived at the Capitol to swear her in as colleagues looked on. Hyde-Smith was tapped by the state's Gov. Phil Bryant as a surprise pick to fill the seat for ailing GOP Sen. Thad Cochran, who resigned April 1.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says, "I know I speak for all senators on both sides of the aisle in welcoming our new colleague.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.