Brandon Parker hit for cycle in leading MGCCC past MS Delta on Sunday

Brandon Parker of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has distinguished himself as one of the best sluggers in the national junior college baseball ranks. The 6-foot-1, 205 pound freshman leads the nation in home runs and RBI.
Parker displayed power at West Harrison High School, but has turned it up a notch since arriving in Perkinston. As a senior, Parker led the Hurricanes with 5 home runs, 29 RBI, 9 doubles, and batted .337.
This year Parker has an impressive .462 batting average with 18 home runs and 63 RBI in 32 games.
In Sunday's 15-4 win in seven innings over Mississippi Delta, Parker hit for the cycle. He belted a single, an RBI double, a three-run homer and a two run triple and closed out the game with six RBI.
In the Bulldogs 15-5 six innings win in game two, Parker drove in four more runs to give him 10 RBI on the day.
