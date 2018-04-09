Gulfport police issue warrant in trailer theft investigation

City leaders stood alongside project contractors and developers outside the former Triton building at the Southern Miss Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach on Monday morning for a ceremonial groundbreaking. Soon, the building will be a place for more than 120 students to call home.More >>
Libraries across South Mississippi are taking part in National Library Week, and celebrating the impact these facilities make in our community. Officials with the Harrison County Library System are hoping to increase the number of visitors to their 10 branches during this time of awareness.More >>
First responders were forced to shut down Canal Road north of Interstate 10 due to a gas leak from a construction site.More >>
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove confirmed the identity of the female victim shot in the head on Mills Road on Saturday morning in Gulfport as Tiffany Goodman,27, of Wiggins. Hargrove said the cause of death was a gun wound to the head.More >>
The Gulfport Police Department issued a warrant for Jason Conaway, 39 Monday.More >>
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
This month, the major credit card companies are all phasing out the practice of requiring signatures to confirm purchases.More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
The website was shut down by the FBI on Friday, and agents raided the home of the website's founder.More >>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
