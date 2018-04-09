Gulfport police issue warrant in trailer theft investigation

The Gulfport Police Department issued a warrant for Jason Conaway, 39 Monday. Police issued the warrant after an investigation into a theft of a trailer.

Police released information to the public on March 4 when the theft initially took place. Officials said two white males were caught on surveillance removing an enclosed white 6 by 12 foot Spartan trailer at a business in the 16000 block of South Swan Road. The individuals in the footage were seen with a Ford F-350.

On March 28, Gulfport police released video of the suspect(s) in the Ford F-350 going through a local fast food restaurant. Police learned the Ford F-350 had been reported stolen from Picayune before the theft of the trailer.

Conway is described as a white male, 5’11, 200 lbs, green eyes, and brown hair. Police say he has a teardrop tattoo under his right eye.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident or the location of the suspect to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

