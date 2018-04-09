Long Beach celebrates groundbreaking for USM student housing

Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith made history Monday when she was sworn into the Senate as the first woman to represent Mississippi in the chamber.More >>
Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said the second suspect wanted for Capital Murder James Ward, 24, of Moss Point, turned himself in without incident to police.More >>
Harrison County supervisors on Monday approved a lease between the Coliseum and Broadwater View Partners. All that's left to do is collect a $3 million down payment from the Atlanta based developers.More >>
Officials report Canal Road north of Interstate 10 is now back open, and the gas leak has been cleared.More >>
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.More >>
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.More >>
The settlement stems from Toyota dealerships charging certain nonwhite customers higher interest rates on their auto loans than white customers.More >>
