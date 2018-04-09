Canal Road shut down due to gas leak; traffic delays expected - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Canal Road shut down due to gas leak; traffic delays expected

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
Part of Canal Road shut down. (Photo source: WLOX) Part of Canal Road shut down. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

First responders were forced to shut down part of Canal Road north of Interstate 10 due to a gas leak from a construction site. Officials shut down a small portion of the area, 4/10ths of a mile between 16th Street and Breland Road. Harrison County Fire Cheif Pat Sullivan said the repairs could take until 5 p.m. Police advise everyone to avoid the area.

Harrison Co. Dispatch says the southbound lane of Canal Rd is now open to traffic, but the northbound remains closed right now.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • BREAKING

    WATCH LIVE: Jasper County Sheriff speaks on TN murder case

    WATCH LIVE: Jasper County Sheriff speaks on TN murder case

    Monday, April 9 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-04-09 21:21:39 GMT
    Casey Lawhorn is suspected of killing his mother and friend in Tennessee. (Photo Source: East Ridge Police Department )Casey Lawhorn is suspected of killing his mother and friend in Tennessee. (Photo Source: East Ridge Police Department )

    Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.

    More >>

    Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.

    More >>

  • Long Beach celebrates groundbreaking for USM student housing

    Long Beach celebrates groundbreaking for USM student housing

    Monday, April 9 2018 5:20 PM EDT2018-04-09 21:20:10 GMT
    (Source: WLOX)(Source: WLOX)
    (Source: WLOX)(Source: WLOX)

    City leaders stood alongside project contractors and developers outside the former Triton building at the Southern Miss Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach on Monday morning for a ceremonial groundbreaking. Soon, the building will be a place for more than 120 students to call home.

    More >>

    City leaders stood alongside project contractors and developers outside the former Triton building at the Southern Miss Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach on Monday morning for a ceremonial groundbreaking. Soon, the building will be a place for more than 120 students to call home.

    More >>

  • Beyond books: Today's libraries are about much more

    Beyond books: Today's libraries are about much more

    Monday, April 9 2018 5:19 PM EDT2018-04-09 21:19:48 GMT
    Libraries across South Mississippi are taking part in National Library Week, and celebrating the impact these facilities make in our community. (Photo source: WLOX)Libraries across South Mississippi are taking part in National Library Week, and celebrating the impact these facilities make in our community. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Libraries across South Mississippi are taking part in National Library Week, and celebrating the impact these facilities make in our community. Officials with the Harrison County Library System are hoping to increase the number of visitors to their 10 branches during this time of awareness.

    More >>

    Libraries across South Mississippi are taking part in National Library Week, and celebrating the impact these facilities make in our community. Officials with the Harrison County Library System are hoping to increase the number of visitors to their 10 branches during this time of awareness.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly