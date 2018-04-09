Canal Road shut down due to gas leak; traffic delays expected

First responders were forced to shut down part of Canal Road north of Interstate 10 due to a gas leak from a construction site. Officials shut down a small portion of the area, 4/10ths of a mile between 16th Street and Breland Road. Harrison County Fire Cheif Pat Sullivan said the repairs could take until 5 p.m. Police advise everyone to avoid the area.

Harrison Co. Dispatch says the southbound lane of Canal Rd is now open to traffic, but the northbound remains closed right now.

