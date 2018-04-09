Canal Road back open after gas leak; traffic returns to normal

Officials report Canal Road north of Interstate 10 is now back open, and the gas leak has been cleared.

First responders were forced to shut down part of Canal Road earlier due to a gas leak from a construction site. Officials shut down a small portion of the area, 4/10ths of a mile between 16th Street and Breland Road. Harrison County Fire Cheif Pat Sullivan said the repairs could take until 5 p.m., but repairs were made before then.

