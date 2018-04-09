Supervisors agree to lease plan for Coliseum hotel

Efforts to build a hotel next to the Coast Coliseum and Convention Center took a big step forward Monday. (Photo source: WLOX)

Efforts to build a hotel next to the Coast Coliseum and Convention Center took a big step forward Monday.

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors agreed to let the Coliseum offer a 99-year lease to a developer willing to build a hotel. There would be an up-front payment of $3 million and an additional $13 million in rent payments over the course of the lease.

Supervisors say they're looking for an Embassy Suites or a similar hotel chain with around 350 rooms.

