Beyond books: Today's libraries are about much more

Libraries across South Mississippi are taking part in National Library Week, and celebrating the impact these facilities make in our community. The theme for this year is "Libraries Lead."

Officials with the Harrison County Library System are hoping to increase the number of visitors to their 10 branches during this time of awareness. The director of Gulfport's branches said it's important for people to realize that libraries have changed a lot in recent years.

"Gone are the days of the quiet library. We are always doing something here," Mike Alexander said. "We’ve got exercises, Tai Chi for the adults. We’re always doing something fun here at the library."

The free classes include topics like computer basics and tax help.

And what better way to celebrate Library Week than late fee forgiveness? All branches in the Harrison County Library System are forgiving fees for late books turned in during this week only.

National Library Week is a tradition that dates back to the 1950s.

