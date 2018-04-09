Beyond books: Today's libraries are about much more

Cindy Hyde Smith is being sworn into the Senate on Monday.More >>
Cindy Hyde Smith is being sworn into the Senate on Monday.More >>
Efforts to build a hotel next to the Coast Coliseum and Convention Center took a big step forward Monday.More >>
Efforts to build a hotel next to the Coast Coliseum and Convention Center took a big step forward Monday.More >>
Jackson County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man accused of shooting someone following "a drug deal gone bad." And they warn Johnny Lee Levy should still be considered armed and dangerous.More >>
Jackson County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man accused of shooting someone following "a drug deal gone bad." And they warn Johnny Lee Levy should still be considered armed and dangerous.More >>
Libraries across South Mississippi are taking part in National Library Week, and celebrating the impact these facilities make in our community. Officials with the Harrison County Library System are hoping to increase the number of visitors to their 10 branches during this time of awareness.More >>
Libraries across South Mississippi are taking part in National Library Week, and celebrating the impact these facilities make in our community. Officials with the Harrison County Library System are hoping to increase the number of visitors to their 10 branches during this time of awareness.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
The agency said no one from Medicare would ever call seniors uninvited asking questions to get new Medicare number and card information.More >>
The agency said no one from Medicare would ever call seniors uninvited asking questions to get new Medicare number and card information.More >>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.More >>
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.More >>
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.More >>
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.More >>
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.More >>
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.More >>
Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating a case of tuberculosis at Ole Miss.More >>
Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating a case of tuberculosis at Ole Miss.More >>
The grandparents of the teen shot and killed after stealing a beer were among dozens of people calling for the store’s closure.More >>
The grandparents of the teen shot and killed after stealing a beer were among dozens of people calling for the store’s closure.More >>