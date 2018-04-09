Sheriff: Wanted man should be considered armed & dangerous

Jackson County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man accused of shooting someone following "a drug deal gone bad." And they warn Johnny Lee Levy should still be considered armed and dangerous.

According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, Levy wasn't directly involved in the initial confrontation. That happened between the victim, Kevin Ott of Ocean Springs, and a 15-year-old boy. The two met in the parking lot of the Magnuson Hotel on Washington Avenue, then parted ways. Levy was sitting in his car, parked in the hotel parking lot when the teen came over and said he had just been robbed by Ott.

The boy got in Levy's car and the two tracked Ott down at a tobacco shop parking lot at Old Ft Bayou Road and Washington Avenue. Sheriff Ezell said Levy pulled up alongside the other car and shot Ott once in the chest.

Ott was able to drive away and stopped in a nearby Walmart parking lot where he called 911. He was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital and later airlifted to Oschner's Hospital in New Orleans.

Meanwhile, Levy took the teen back to the Magnuson Hotel, then drove off in an older model Chevy Suburban. Investigators believe at this point he's now driving either a white Nissan Altima or a red Dodge Charger.

If you've seen Johnny Lee Levy or have any information that could help investigators with this case, you're asked to call Investigator Robert Kline at (228) 875-4195 or the Jackson County Sheriff's Department's Investigations Division at (228) 769-3065. Anonymous tips can also be called into Crimestoppers at (877) 787-5898.

The 15-year-old is charged with transfer of a controlled substance, and could be charged as an adult as this investigation continues.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.