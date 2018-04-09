Jackson County shooting suspect makes court appearance

After being taken into custody by Jackson County deputies for aggravated assault, John Lee Levy made his initial court appearance Tuesday. His bond was set at $100,000.

According to the Jackson County jail docket, Johnny Lee Levy was arrested Monday for aggravated assault. Officials say

Deputies accuse Levy of shooting someone following "a drug deal gone bad." According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, Levy wasn't directly involved in the initial confrontation. That happened between the victim, Kevin Ott of Ocean Springs, and a 15-year-old boy. The two met in the parking lot of the Magnuson Hotel on Washington Avenue, then parted ways. Levy was sitting in his car, parked in the hotel parking lot when the teen came over and said he had just been robbed by Ott.

The boy got in Levy's car and the two tracked Ott down at a tobacco shop parking lot at Old Ft Bayou Road and Washington Avenue. Sheriff Ezell said Levy pulled up alongside the other car and shot Ott once in the chest.

Ott was able to drive away and stopped in a nearby Walmart parking lot where he called 911. He was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital and later airlifted to Oschner's Hospital in New Orleans. Ott is in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Levy took the teen back to the Magnuson Hotel, then drove off. Officials say the drug involved was marijuana.

The 15-year-old is charged with transfer of a controlled substance, and could be charged as an adult as this investigation continues.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.