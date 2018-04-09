Jackson County shooting suspect arrested - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Jackson County shooting suspect arrested

Johnny Lee Levy was arrested Monday for an aggravated assault charge. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.) Johnny Lee Levy was arrested Monday for an aggravated assault charge. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A shooting suspect in Jackson County is now behind bars. According to the Jackson County jail docket, Johnny Lee Levy was arrested Monday for aggravated assault.

Deputies accuse Levy of shooting someone following "a drug deal gone bad." According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, Levy wasn't directly involved in the initial confrontation. That happened between the victim, Kevin Ott of Ocean Springs, and a 15-year-old boy. The two met in the parking lot of the Magnuson Hotel on Washington Avenue, then parted ways. Levy was sitting in his car, parked in the hotel parking lot when the teen came over and said he had just been robbed by Ott. 

The boy got in Levy's car and the two tracked Ott down at a tobacco shop parking lot at Old Ft Bayou Road and Washington Avenue. Sheriff Ezell said Levy pulled up alongside the other car and shot Ott once in the chest.  

Ott was able to drive away and stopped in a nearby Walmart parking lot where he called 911. He was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital and later airlifted to Oschner's Hospital in New Orleans. 

Meanwhile, Levy took the teen back to the Magnuson Hotel, then drove off.

The 15-year-old is charged with transfer of a controlled substance, and could be charged as an adult as this investigation continues. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Jackson County shooting suspect arrested

    Jackson County shooting suspect arrested

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:34 AM EDT2018-04-10 11:34:53 GMT
    Johnny Lee Levy was arrested Monday for an aggravated assault charge. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)Johnny Lee Levy was arrested Monday for an aggravated assault charge. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

    A shooting suspect in Jackson County is now behind bars. According to the Jackson County jail docket, Johnny Lee Levy was arrested Monday for aggravated assault.

    More >>

    A shooting suspect in Jackson County is now behind bars. According to the Jackson County jail docket, Johnny Lee Levy was arrested Monday for aggravated assault.

    More >>

  • Coliseum hotel deal almost a done deal

    Coliseum hotel deal almost a done deal

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 6:53 AM EDT2018-04-10 10:53:05 GMT
    Harrison County supervisors on Monday approved a lease between the Coliseum and Broadwater View Partners. (Image source: Dale Partners)Harrison County supervisors on Monday approved a lease between the Coliseum and Broadwater View Partners. (Image source: Dale Partners)
    Harrison County supervisors on Monday approved a lease between the Coliseum and Broadwater View Partners. (Image source: Dale Partners)Harrison County supervisors on Monday approved a lease between the Coliseum and Broadwater View Partners. (Image source: Dale Partners)

    Harrison County supervisors on Monday approved a lease between the Coliseum and Broadwater View Partners. All that's left to do is collect a $3 million down payment from the Atlanta based developers. 

    More >>

    Harrison County supervisors on Monday approved a lease between the Coliseum and Broadwater View Partners. All that's left to do is collect a $3 million down payment from the Atlanta based developers. 

    More >>

  • The April night and morning sky

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:52 AM EDT2018-04-10 08:52:47 GMT

    The night sky is so vast and bright with wonder. Our ancestors use the stars as a guide in life and for just about everything. They would track the stars and make notes what happened and each year that would happen again. It is amazing to me to think about that time when you relied on your own observations and the observations of the people around you.  The technology and well, let's be honest, distractions of our everyday life today make it hard to do just that. But t...

    More >>

    The night sky is so vast and bright with wonder. Our ancestors use the stars as a guide in life and for just about everything. They would track the stars and make notes what happened and each year that would happen again. It is amazing to me to think about that time when you relied on your own observations and the observations of the people around you.  The technology and well, let's be honest, distractions of our everyday life today make it hard to do just that. But t...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly