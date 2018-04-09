Butler Homes wins Gulfport's 2nd annual bed race

Some of the competing beds at the annual bed race at Shandyfest. (Photo Source: WLOX)

For the second year, teams found their fastest beds and hit 14th street in Gulfport running.

You heard that right! It was the second annual bed race at Shandyfest.

Seven teams took part in the race including the Gulfport Fire Department, The City of Gulfport, last year's champions "Team Red Bull", and the eventual winner, Butler Homes.

Josh Workman from the winning team says the team worked through some pain to get the win.

"Well we had some adversity, had some injuries but that's what this team is all about, you know, we've got a lot of heart. At the beginning of the race, we lost a man, we just went with three," Workman explained. "That's all we could do. We almost lost another one, but he had a lot of heart. He decided to tough it out and came through in the end."

With the win, Butler Homes won $1,400 to donate to the charity of their choice. They will be donating that money to the Rock Foundation based out of Gulfport.

This year’s winner of the Chandyfest bed race... Butler Homes pic.twitter.com/NZlWlGf6T4 — Dave Ryan (@DaveRyanWLOX) April 8, 2018

